Apple Judge Dubious Designer's Emoji Skin Tones Protectable

By Dorothy Atkins (February 3, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- A designer urged a California federal judge Thursday to keep alive her copyright infringement lawsuit alleging Apple ripped off five skin tones and emoji designs, facing a skeptical judge who told her counsel repeatedly that "it does not seem like they have copied anything that's protectable." During a hearing held via Zoom, Craig Depew of Patterson & Sheridan LLP, who represents Cub Club Investment LLC founder Katrina A. Parrott, argued that U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria should reject Apple's September motion to dismiss. But the judge said the problem with the case is that "this is just an emoji." "It's just...

