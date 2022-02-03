UnitedHealth Workers Win Class Cert. In ERISA Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 3, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. must face a class action from employees alleging the company mismanaged their retirement plan and breached its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a federal judge in Minnesota ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim approved the class in an order after UnitedHealth and the employees consented to certification in a stipulation filed Jan. 11. Judge Tunheim said in the order that the court had found the proposed class, which represents thousands of employees who invested in a set of Wells Fargo target date funds through the company's 401(k) plan, had met the typicality,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS