Hospital Shooting Suit Not Blocked By NY Workers Comp Law

By Mike Curley (February 3, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday allowed a doctor's suit against a Bronx hospital over a mass shooting in which he was wounded to go forward, saying the state's Workers' Compensation Board was wrong in finding that the shooting arose out of his employment. The three-justice panel sided with Dr. Justin Timperio in his dispute with Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, reversing a board decision that would block Timperio's civil suit in federal court against the hospital over a 2017 shooting. According to the opinion, Henry Bello, who had resigned from the hospital in 2015 after an allegation that he had sexually harassed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS