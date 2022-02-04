Sens. Want Info From FCC On Robocall Traceback Efforts

By Nadia Dreid (February 4, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- The bipartisan duo behind the TRACED Act wants more information from the Federal Communications Commission about efforts under the law to trace robocalls to the source, particularly when it comes to which carriers are most involved. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D. and Ed Markey, D-Mass., wrote to the agency Thursday asking for more details on the number of independent calling campaigns that were identified from robocalls made in 2021 and how often carriers were showing up as an originating provider. Specifically, they asked how many were the originating carrier behind more than 10 tracebacks done by the Industry Traceback Group, or ITG...

