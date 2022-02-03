Opioid Trial In Wash. State Briefly Interrupted For Evacuation

By Emily Field (February 3, 2022, 10:23 PM EST) -- The trial taking place in Washington state court over three major drug distributors' alleged role in the opioid crisis was suddenly but briefly paused for an evacuation Thursday. Dr. Nancy Young, executive director of Children and Family Futures, was testifying about the impact of the opioid crisis on the child welfare system in Washington when an unidentified voice on a loudspeaker announced that the courthouse was being evacuated. The trial resumed after a little over an hour. No reason was stated for the evacuation and the court declined to comment. The incident may have been related to the sprinkler system —...

