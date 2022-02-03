Landlord's Post-Harvey Deductible Not Insured, 5th Circ. Says

By Eli Flesch (February 3, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- The owner of several Houston-area office buildings isn't entitled to coverage for a $1.5 million deductible it paid in damages after Hurricane Harvey caused a river to overflow, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday, overturning an earlier ruling. Debris from Hurricane Harvey sits outside a home in Houston. A landlord that owns several office buildings in the Houston area is not entitled to coverage for a $1.5 million deductible paid for damages caused by the hurricane, the Fifth Circuit ruled Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) The panel of appellate judges said the "deductible buy back policy" SCD Memorial Place II LLC purchased from...

