7th Circ. Axes Sexual Assault Suit Against Chicago Paramedic

By Jonathan Capriel (February 4, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has dismissed a woman's civil rights lawsuit against the City of Chicago and one of its paramedics who she claims sexually assaulted her after she sustained a concussion, saying the alleged actions are "plenty disturbing" but were not undertaken while invoking state authority. The three-judge panel on Thursday said that Kylie DiDonato's complaint alleges "abhorrent" behavior on the part of Tim Panatera, a city paramedic. But DiDonato simply hasn't adequately alleged that Panatera abused municipal power, said U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Y. Scudder, who wrote the opinion for the panel. "His professional background leaves more room for criticism...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS