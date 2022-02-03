4th Circ. Again Scraps FWS Permit For $6B Pipeline

By Dorothy Atkins (February 3, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday vacated for the second time the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's environmental analysis of the $6 billion natural gas Mountain Valley Pipeline, agreeing with environmental groups that the agency failed to consider climate change and consequences the pipeline could have on protected species. In a 40-page published opinion written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge James A. Wynn, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the agency's analysis failed to adequately evaluate the "environmental baseline" and cumulative effects of the pipeline on two protected species — the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter — and the agency didn't...

