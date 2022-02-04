Factory Mutual Escapes Indiana Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (February 4, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge threw out a $5.3 million COVID-19 coverage suit by a manufacturer of systems used by Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in keeping with a recent Seventh Circuit ruling that found virus spread and related shutdown orders aren't enough to establish physical loss or damage to property. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker said Thursday that Stant Corp. USA isn't entitled to business interruption coverage under its all-risk commercial insurance policy with Factory Mutual Insurance Co., because the systems manufacturer couldn't show that the presence of COVID-19 at its customers' properties caused tangible physical harm. Stant sued for...

