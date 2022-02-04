Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Factory Mutual Escapes Indiana Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (February 4, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge threw out a $5.3 million COVID-19 coverage suit by a manufacturer of systems used by Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in keeping with a recent Seventh Circuit ruling that found virus spread and related shutdown orders aren't enough to establish physical loss or damage to property.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker said Thursday that Stant Corp. USA isn't entitled to business interruption coverage under its all-risk commercial insurance policy with Factory Mutual Insurance Co., because the systems manufacturer couldn't show that the presence of COVID-19 at its customers' properties caused tangible physical harm.

Stant sued for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!