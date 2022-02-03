Groups Sue To Stop Wash. Insurance Chief's New Credit Rule

By Ben Zigterman (February 3, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- A day after the Washington insurance commissioner adopted a rule temporarily banning insurance companies from using consumers' credit history when pricing personal line policies, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association and two agent groups filed suit seeking to stop the rule. The APCIA, the Professional Insurance Agents of Washington and the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Washington argue in a suit filed Wednesday in state court that Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler overstepped his statutory authority to enact the ban, which goes into effect March 4. "The commissioner has long opposed the use of credit histories in insurance and has attempted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS