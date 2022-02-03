Apple Argues App Store Rival Can't Fix Untimely Antitrust Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (February 3, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. urged a California federal judge Wednesday to end for good the latest rendition of an antitrust lawsuit filed by a would-be Apple's App Store competitor, arguing that the company's fresh complaint adds no new details that would make the lawsuit timely. In a 22-page motion, Apple asked U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to toss without leave to amend SaurikIT LLC's lawsuit accusing Apple of holding a monopoly over virtual app stores. Apple noted that Judge Gonzalez Rogers had already tossed a previous version of the suit for being time-barred, but she allowed the company to amend its allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS