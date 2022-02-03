US Sugar Says DOJ Refusing Critical USDA Merger Materials

By Bryan Koenig (February 3, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- U.S. Sugar Corp. asked a Delaware federal judge Thursday to force the U.S. Department of Justice to turn over U.S. Department of Agriculture materials the company thinks could be "critical" to defending against a merger challenge contesting its planned $315 million purchase of Imperial Sugar. The sugar giant blasted the DOJ's reliance on claims of deliberative process privilege to withhold USDA assessments of the deal, including those on government power to corral any price hikes under a series of rules known as the Federal Sugar Program. "These materials, we believe, may contradict DOJ's allegations that the transaction will result in harm...

