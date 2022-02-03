Camden Diocese Hikes Ch. 11 Victim Trust Fund To $90M

By Vince Sullivan (February 3, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- The bankrupt Catholic Diocese of Camden updated its Chapter 11 plan late Wednesday in New Jersey court, including a $90 million settlement trust for sexual abuse claims against the church to be funded by the diocese, its parishes and insurers that represents a nearly $40 million increase over the debtor's previous proposal. In its plan documents, the Diocese said it will contribute $50 million in cash to the trust along with $10 million from its local parishes, missions and parochial schools and another $30 million from its insurers in exchange for releases related to the more than 300 sex abuse claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS