New FCA Stats Fuel Debate Over Health Enforcement Fixation

By Jeff Overley (February 8, 2022, 10:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's latest False Claims Act statistics show health care cases netting an unprecedented share of total recoveries last year, raising fresh questions about the intense focus on a single area of federal spending. Some 90% of all FCA recoveries in 2021 — more than $5 billion of the roughly $5.6 billion — came from industries overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the hospital and pharmaceutical sectors, according to statistics the DOJ made public last week. It's the first time in the anti-fraud law's 35-year modern history that health care — or any other industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS