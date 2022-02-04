Fla. Car Rental Biz Can't Pursue Lost Sales Damages From GM

By Carolina Bolado (February 4, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has cut a claim for damages from lost profits in a suit accusing General Motors Co. of breaching its contract with a now-defunct car rental company by diverting a vehicle order to a rival. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg on Thursday granted GM's motion for summary judgment on Napleton's Car Rental Center's request for lost profit damages after finding that the car rental company had provided no evidence showing that a jury would be able to calculate these damages with any specificity. Napleton said it lost profits because it had to turn away customers when it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS