IP Owner, PNC Cut Deal After Albright Bemoans Eligibility Law

By Adam Lidgett (February 7, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- Mirror Imaging has agreed to settle a suit claiming PNC Bank infringed patents on retrieving financial documents, just days after U.S. District Judge Alan Albright said various federal officials had issues with "the uncertain state" of a section of federal patent law. In a joint Friday motion, Mirror Imaging LLC and defendant PNC Bank NA told the court they had reached a settlement in principle in the suit, and asked the court to pause any deadlines. The motion was short and didn't offer much else in the way of details. Mirror Imaging has related litigation pending against Bank of America, JPMorgan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS