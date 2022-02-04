Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Final Approval In Glumetza Antitrust Deal Gives Attys $50M

By J. Edward Moreno (February 4, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted final approval of three settlements resolving direct buyers' class claims that drugmakers plotted to delay the generic version of the blockbuster diabetes drug Glumetza, awarding $50 million in attorney fees to class counsel, less than half of the $112.8 million they had sought.

On Thursday, Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that in the case of so-called megafunds, settlements above $100 million, it's more effective when determining attorney fees to use the lodestar method — in which a court determines a prevailing market billing rate and then multiplies...

