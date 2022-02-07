Ga. Judicial Watchdog Urges Denial Of Judge's DQ Ask

By Emily Sides (February 7, 2022, 12:04 PM EST) -- The investigative arm of Georgia's Judicial Qualifications Commission asked its hearing panel to reject a state probate court judge's request to disqualify the commission's director and deputy director from prosecuting her alleged misconduct in multiple ethics violations, arguing that its staff are not necessary witnesses for the judge. The commission's investigative panel said this month that the disqualification request made by Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson could only apply at trial and even then, the commission's director Chuck Boring and deputy director Courtney Veal are not essential witnesses to the judge's defense, which is required to disqualify them....

