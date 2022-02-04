Texas Justices Side With BlueStone In Pipeline Royalty Row

By Michelle Casady (February 4, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday upheld an appellate win for BlueStone Natural Resources II LLC in a dispute with a Barnett Shale mineral interest owner in a case that asked the court to define what constitutes a pipeline. The state's high court was tasked with determining whether a gathering system constituted a pipeline, as BlueStone argued, or if the definition of pipeline only encompassed large transportation pipelines, as Nettye Engler Energy LP had argued. The court sided with BlueStone, agreeing that it could reduce royalties to account for costs incurred transporting gas via a gathering system, holding a gathering system...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS