Instagram Loses Appeal Over Media Manager Arbitration Bid

By Caroline Simson (February 4, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- An Australian court has dismissed Instagram's challenge to a finding that the company waived its right to arbitrate a dispute with the creator of a social media scheduling app, ruling Friday that a lower court judge was correct to decide the issue himself. Instagram had waited nearly a year to try to move its dispute with Dialogue Consulting Pty. Ltd. into arbitration. Still, the popular photo- and video-sharing social network argued, an arbitrator should have decided whether that meant it had waived its right to arbitration. The full Federal Court of Australia disagreed. Instagram has accused Dialogue Consulting, which owns Sked...

