Ky. Lawmakers Push Bills To Limit Awards In Injury Suits

By Eli Flesch (February 4, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- A group of Kentucky lawmakers is reviving a push to give the state Legislature the authority to limit the amount of damages that can be awarded for pain and suffering and other noneconomic damages in injury lawsuits, per two recently introduced bills. S.B. 142 and H.B. 455, both introduced Thursday, would also give lawmakers the power to set a statute of limitations for bringing lawsuits for injuries that resulted in death, or for injuries to people or property, according to the bills. If the bills are approved, Kentucky voters will still have the final say over whether the Legislature can limit...

