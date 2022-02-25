Biden Nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To High Court

By Jimmy Hoover (February 25, 2022, 10:09 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden nominated D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court on Friday, choosing a recently elevated federal trial court judge to potentially become the first Black female justice in the court's 232-year history. "Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation," Biden said in a statement announcing her selection. Judge Jackson, 51, was first appointed to D.C.'s federal district court by President Barack Obama in 2013 and spent the better part of a decade...

