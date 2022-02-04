4 Firms Guide €200M Tech-Focused Blank Check IPO

By McCord Pagan (February 4, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- A technology-focused blank-check company sponsored by GP Bullhound Holdings Ltd. began trading on the Euronext on Friday after raising €200 million (about $229 million) in an initial public offering guided by four law firms. GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE sold 20 million Class A shares at about $11.45 each and is the first special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, of 2022 to list on the Euronext after 22 such listings the year before, according to a statement. The company is looking to acquire a business in the financial technology, digital media, e-commerce or software sectors, it said. The company is represented...

