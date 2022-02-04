DC Circ. Overturns $89M Contract Breach Ruling Against Iraq

By Khorri Atkinson (February 4, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel vacated and remanded a post-trial order directing Iraq to shell out $89 million to Wye Oak Technologies Inc. for unpaid invoices, finding Friday that a district judge's analysis of the company's breach of contract claims rests on "an erroneous interpretation" of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. In the second opinion authored by first-year Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is considered a front-runner for the U.S. Supreme Court, the panel ruled that the trial court's August 2019 post-trial judgment wrongly invoked a clause within the commercial activities exception to the FSIA on a basis that did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS