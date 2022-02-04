Feds Say J&J Talc Trust Can't Exclude Medicare Claims

By Rick Archer (February 4, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- The United States on Friday told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge that Johnson & Johnson's talc liability spinoff company should not be allowed to write an exclusion of Medicare and government medical expenses claims into its talc settlement trust. In the motion, the government argued it has the right to seek reimbursement for Medicare or other payments made to treat illnesses caused by exposure to Johnson & Johnson talc products, and that LTL Management should not be allowed to include a rejection of those claims in the documents establishing its talc trust. "Doing so could effectively dictate the treatment of those...

