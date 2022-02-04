Taxation With Representation: Cleary, Gibson Dunn

By Jaqueline McCool (February 4, 2022, 1:10 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Wag Labs will merge with a special purpose acquisition company, Elliott Management Corp. and Vista Equity Partners will buy cloud computing company Citrix Systems and Sony Interactive Entertainment will buy video game developer Bungie. Wag Labs' $350M Merger California-based dog-walking startup Wag Labs Inc., advised by Cleary Gottlieb, agreed to merge with a McDermott Will & Emery LLP-represented special purpose acquisition company at a valuation of roughly $350 million, the companies said Thursday. The Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP team advising Wag includes tax partner Meyer Fedida and tax associate Benjamin Hanson. Under the terms of the agreement, Wag will combine with a SPAC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS