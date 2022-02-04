China's Expanded Data Clampdown Rankles US Lawyers

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 4, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- Two recent Chinese information security laws have extended the country's notoriously tight grip on data to a much wider swath of materials than ever before, a development that experts say is bound to compound difficulties for U.S. litigants aiming to pry discovery from multinational companies with a presence in the nation. The Data Security Law, or DSL, and the Personal Information Protection Law, PIPL, both require obtaining clearance from Chinese governmental authorities to release materials to foreign courts, and they establish stiff penalties in the millions of dollars for skirting the rules. Attorneys are dreading their potential use as "blocking statutes"...

