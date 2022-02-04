After Patent Drama, FDA OKs Generic Restasis

By Adam Lidgett (February 4, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- Federal regulators have given the green light for the very first generic version of the dry-eye medication Restasis, almost two decades after the brand name version of the product was approved. Mylan, which now goes by Viatris, got U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Restasis generic on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the federal government. "Restasis has been approved for use in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, but until today, there was no approved generic product of this drug that can help the millions of Americans who suffer from dry eyes," FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and...

