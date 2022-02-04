Perdue's $1.8M Deal To End Worker Break Claims Nears OK

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 4, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Friday she will likely approve a settlement requiring Perdue to pay $1.77 million to settle break and wage claims for about 2,000 poultry processing plant workers, but wanted a few fixes first to the deal's order and notice. "I'm not going to have an order signed approving this settlement today," U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney said. "I can tell you that I'm inclined to approve it." At the start of Friday's hearing, the judge also asked the attorney representing the lead plaintiff and proposed class why the time frame on the claims came with varying start...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS