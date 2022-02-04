Jet Owner's Ch. 11 Bid Plan Approved With New Breakup Fee

By Vince Sullivan (February 4, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge found that bid protections in a sale plan proposed by the owners of two aircraft leased to an Asian airline were justified under the circumstances of their Chapter 11 case, saying Friday that a 3.5% breakup fee was higher than normal but nonetheless appropriate. During a video conference hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones said the breakup fee payable to the stalking horse bidder in the case is above the usual 3% ceiling for such payments, but that the case of debtors JPA No. 111 Co. Ltd. and JPA No. 49 Ltd. include risks not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS