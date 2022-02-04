Cable Cos. Say They've Improved Billing Transparency

By Kelcee Griffis (February 4, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- Cable companies have made major changes to the way they communicate with customers about billing in response to a national transparency law, trade associations told the Federal Communications Commission in comments posted Friday. Cable trade group NCTA told the FCC that complying with the transparency requirements was a big lift, but one that the cable industry gladly undertook. The regime "required our members to develop, lab test, field test, and roll out new billing and other software capable of pulling required disclosure data from information housed in various systems across each company, and often across a nationwide footprint," the group said....

