Ga. Judges Affirm Lin Wood 'Gag Order' In Client Fee Spat

By Rosie Manins (February 4, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed Friday a lower court's ruling that controversial attorney L. Lin Wood can't disparage his former colleagues in a dispute over shared client fees, which he had argued was a "gag order" that violated his free speech rights. A three-judge panel said Wood and his law firm L. Lin Wood PC had waived their constitutional right to free speech in regard to disparaging former co-workers Nicole Wade, Taylor Wilson and Jonathan Grunberg of Wade Grunberg & Wilson LLC. Wood and his firm signed a March 2020 separation agreement with the other attorneys, which included a non-disparagement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS