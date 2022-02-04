Commodity Pool Operator Cops To Obstructing CFTC Probe

By Jack Queen (February 4, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- A commodity pool operator has pled guilty in Brooklyn federal court to attempting to obstruct an official proceeding by pressuring an investor to drop a fraud complaint with financial regulators, court records show. Harris Landgarten, of Glen Head, New York, entered his plea on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack. Prosecutors said he "harassed" an unnamed investor in a bid to derail a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission probe of his fund, Tradeanedge Members Fund. Landgarten was charged in 2018 with commodities fraud, wire fraud and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding by the CFTC. Prosecutors said he raised $150,000...

