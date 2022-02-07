Panel Cites Faulty Notice While Nixing Deportation

By Mike LaSusa (February 7, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- An Indian man can't be deported for missing an immigration court date after he received a notice to appear that didn't specify a date and time, even though that information came in a later notice, the Ninth Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel on Friday gave Varinder Singh a new shot at staying in the U.S., reversing a Board of Immigration Appeals decision that upheld an immigration judge's in absentia order for Singh to be deported after he didn't show up for a December 2018 removal hearing. The panel said the Immigration and Nationality Act requires that a notice to appear...

