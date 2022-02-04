Split 9th Circ. Nixes DeVos' Subpoena In Student Loan Suit

By Dave Simpson (February 4, 2022, 9:54 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos does not need to answer a subpoena from a class of student borrowers seeking forgiveness from for-profit college loans, a split Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday, reversing a lower court decision and finding that the information the borrowers seek is not essential to their case. In a published, 2-1 decision, the panel majority granted DeVos' petition for a writ of mandamus, ordering U.S. District Judge William Alsup to quash a previously approved subpoena for her deposition. The plaintiffs never alleged the information they are seeking from DeVos is essential, the majority said. And Judge...

