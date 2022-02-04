US Trustee Seeks High Court Review Of Ch. 11 Fee Refund

By Vince Sullivan (February 4, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Office of the United States Trustee asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its appeal over a Tenth Circuit ruling from last year that ordered a refund of Chapter 11 debtor fees paid to the trustee after finding a 2017 increase in those fees to be unconstitutional. In a petition for a writ of certiorari docketed Friday, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar said on behalf of the U.S. trustee that the high court should consider the constitutionality of the 2017 fee hike and, if it upholds the Tenth Circuit's decision, whether refunding the difference in fees paid to...

