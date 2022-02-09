Biden EPA's First Year In Non-Rulemaking Policy Actions

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 9, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- In its first year, the Biden administration has made several splashes with high-profile regulatory moves, but agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have also been taking actions that don't rise to the rulemaking level, such as rescinding guidance on water issues, or publishing memos about environmental justice enforcement tactics. Guidance, memorandums and technical assistance documents may not draw quite the same attention as rulemaking, but they are often very important ways in which federal agencies communicate with states, regulated entities or other parties that keep track of administrative preferences or suggestions. And they can still cause controversy. "Regulations establish what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS