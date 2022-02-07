Biden's DOI Returns Riverbed Ownership To ND Tribes

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 7, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- The Department of the Interior solicitor issued an official opinion finding that the minerals beneath the Missouri River riverbed and Lake Sakakawea belong to the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation, not the state of North Dakota. In an opinion issued Friday, DOI Solicitor Robert Anderson stated that the minerals in the submerged lands in question belong to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, overturning a 2020 Trump-era decision that gave the state of North Dakota ownership. Anderson wrote that "the tribes negotiated for a reservation that included the Missouri River and — considering the critical importance of the...

