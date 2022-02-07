Lessons For Trucking Cos. From Colo. Crash Controversy

By Harsh Arora and Efraim Adler (February 7, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- Trucking companies hiring drivers to commercially transport freight should use the recent swell of national attention on truck accident liability and fault to review their own contracts and engagements with drivers, in order to understand their responsibilities, and protect their interests, in the case of a crash. An unfortunate reality of working in the trucking industry is that accidents are a far too common occurrence. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Large Truck and Bus Crash Facts of 2019 — the most recent published data set — there were 510,000 police-reported crashes involving large trucks in 2019. 114,000 of...

