Amco Ducks Responsibility For Pizzeria's IP Infringement

By Josh Liberatore (February 4, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Amco Insurance Co. doesn't have to defend a pizza shop accused of trademark infringement, an Illinois federal judge ruled Friday in a decision that turned on whether the underlying suit also included a trade-dress claim. A pizza shop's general liability policy provides coverage only for allegations of trade-dress infringement, not for trademarks, according to a federal judge's ruling that freed the insurer from providing a defense in an underlying trademark suit. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzmán said Illinois-based Ledo's Inc. isn't entitled to defense of a suit filed against it by the similarly named Ledo Pizza System...

