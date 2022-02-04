Some Defense Fees Are Shifted To Wi-LAN For Case Flaws

By Jeff Montgomery (February 4, 2022, 9:28 PM EST) -- Wi-LAN Inc. must pay a substantial share of the defense costs Vizio Inc. and Sharp Electronics Corp. incurred while fighting needlessly prolonged patent infringement claims that Wi-LAN knew were unsupportable, a Delaware federal judge has ruled. In a decision released Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Leonard P. Stark found that the conduct of Canada-based intellectual property licensing venture Wi-LAN was "exceptional" in its unacknowledged weaknesses and unreasonable pursuit of litigation from at least April 2018 to the final judgment against Wi-LAN on Sept. 12, 2019. Wi-LAN had accused the two companies of infringing three video display patents. But Judge Stark ruled...

