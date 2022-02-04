Hartford Unit Defeats NJ Law Firm's Virus Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (February 4, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state court tossed a law firm's suit against a Hartford unit for coverage of pandemic-related losses, saying the Garden State firm has not suffered direct physical loss or damage that would trigger coverage. Judge Robert C. Wilson granted Sentinel Insurance Co. and the Hartford Financial Services Group's motion to dismiss on Tuesday, freeing the insurer of Fleming.Ruvoldt PLLC's claims for declaratory relief, breach of contract, bad faith and fraud. "Courts define 'direct physical loss' to require a physical loss or damage to property through structural alteration to property or severe physical contamination of the property causing loss of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS