UnitedHealth Units Beat ERISA Drug Overcharge Claim

By Hannah Albarazi (February 4, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge tossed an ERISA lawsuit alleging UnitedHealth Group and its subsidiaries overcharged a plan participant for prescription drugs, saying in an order unsealed Thursday that the allegations are based on a draft plan summary that contained a "scrivener's error." U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen's Dec. 28, 2021, order unsealed Thursday granted the health care units' bid for summary judgment against a 2018 suit filed by plan participant Samantha Sohmer, who claimed she was overcharged $130.53 for prescription drugs in 2016 in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Judge Ericksen concluded that a 2016 summary plan...

