Judge Sides With CSX In ERISA Severance Pay Lawsuit

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 4, 2022, 9:58 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge recommended tossing a lawsuit against CSX Transportation from a former executive who accused the rail company of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by shorting him on severance, finding that CSX's benefits plan administrator had a reasonable basis to deny his request. U.S. Magistrate Judge Monte C. Richardson, in a report and recommendation filed on Thursday, said CSX was within its right to deny benefits to former CSX employee Bryan Rhode. Rhode originally filed suit in May 2020 alleging the company violated ERISA when it wouldn't agree to pay him as part of CSX's executive severance...

