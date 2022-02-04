PDVSA Says It's Not Venezuela's Alter Ego In $118M Debt Case

By Clark Mindock (February 4, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Venezuela state-owned parent company of Citgo says bondholders seeking attachment on $118 million in stocks have failed to prove the company is the alter ego of the South American nation, and that their attempt to recoup that money in Delaware federal court should be dismissed. Petróleos de Venezuela SA said that tying it to the Venezuelan government is key in the bondholders' case since federal law allows only limited exceptions to foreign sovereign immunity in U.S. courts. Among those limited exceptions are situations where there is an established close connection between the state and a financial instrument. But PDVSA said...

