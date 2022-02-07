Anti-Tax Group Slams Calif. Auto-IRA Defense In ERISA Row

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 7, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- An anti-tax group urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject arguments from California officials that the state's auto-retirement program was outside the purview of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, warning the high court that its input was crucial before other states followed suit. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association said California's brief in opposition to high court review actually "reveals a key reason why certiorari should be granted," according to a reply brief from the group filed Friday. Namely, putting employee retirement savings programs under state control cuts off access to protections under federal law, the association said. Howard Jarvis filed...

