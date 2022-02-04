Chase Calls Trump Ally's Bank Docs Fight 'Purely Theoretical'

By Khorri Atkinson (February 4, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA lambasted comments from a spokesman for former President Donald Trump seeking to restrict the bank's ability to comply with future subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee for more of his financial documents, telling a D.C. federal judge that any possibility that the bank could face additional requests for documents is "purely theoretical." Taylor Budowich, who lost his emergency request last month to force the committee to return documents it already obtained, plans to revise his suit against the House select committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol riot to block the bank from handing the panel more of his private...

