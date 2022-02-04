NY Preserves Right To Shut Rent Aid Portal With Brief Notice

By Emma Whitford (February 4, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- A New York agency tasked with distributing billions in federal rent aid told a state court Friday that it could pause a recent order that forced it to resume accepting applications across much of the state, but that the program's portal will remain open for now. New York's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, or OTDA, laid out its position in a five-page appeal notice in a case brought by renters, who argue that it was wrong and arbitrary for New York to close the door to most Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants even as the state sought additional funding....

