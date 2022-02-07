Atty Appeals Firing By Public Defender's Office At 11th Circuit

By Madison Arnold (February 7, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- A former Florida public defender asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive her wrongful termination claims, saying a lower court decision to give the Broward County Public Defender's Office a win in the suit was wrong. Ruby Green said in her appeal filed Friday that the defendants, the public defender's office and former Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, can only provide a personal subjective perception as evidence in the First Amendment retaliation case. Because of that, the court erred in deciding that Finkelstein met an evidentiary burden under the Pickering balancing test and was entitled to summary judgment, she said. "Within the context...

