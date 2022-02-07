Calif. Land Owner Beats Jogger's Homeless Camp Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (February 7, 2022, 2:29 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has dismissed a jogger's claims that a Los Angeles County property owner is liable for hazardous conditions on its land, a homeless encampment, which forced her to run onto the street where a car hit her, ruling the owner had no duty of care to anyone using the property for recreational purposes. The two-judge panel said Friday that jogging is "intended to refresh the body or mind by diversion, amusement or play" and is, therefore, a recreational activity. WINCAL LLC was thus not required to clear out or post warnings about the homeless settlement on its...

